Coat Frozen Chicken Breast With Fat To Keep It Moist And Juicy While Cooking

Frozen chicken breast works great in a pinch, but with the convenience of freezing comes a few inconveniences. Specifically, frozen chicken requires more time to cook than the fresh version, and often results in an adverse texture; chicken that's sat in the freezer for more than two months tends to be less tender than its original self. It therefore runs the risk of becoming too dry — a texture for which there's, luckily, an easy fix. Rather than skimp on juiciness, simply add a form of fat to your post-freezer chicken breasts. A fatty supplement helps revive your poultry with necessary, added moisture, combatting the impact of the freezer.

To pull off this technique, you can brush frozen chicken breasts with a form of fat before baking. Baked chicken, in particular, runs a high risk of drying out, so you'll want to add this coating before popping chicken in the oven. As for what kind of fat works best, the options are relatively wide open. Start with your preferred flavors — or whatever you have on hand — and go from there.