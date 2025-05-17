Are Canned Lentils Always Pre-Cooked?

With budgets tight and grocery prices continuing to steadily increase, keeping your pantry well-stocked with canned goods is essential. Canned goods are typically cheaper than their fresh counterparts and have a considerably longer shelf life when stored properly. Among these vital items are canned lentils, which can be used in a number of dishes ranging from appetizers to side dishes to entrees and beyond. Before cooking canned lentils, it's worth knowing that the luscious legumes already come pre-cooked and therefore require minimal prep time. All they need is a thorough rinse, and you're ready to go.

Rich in nutrients such as fiber, vitamin B, and more, lentils are an ideal addition to just about any meal you can think of. With so many ways to use canned lentils, there's plenty of room for some creativity and experimentation in the kitchen. It is still important to rinse your canned lentils prior to use to remove any excess salt and maintain the right taste and consistency for your food. From there, you can use this nutritious and delicious ingredient to bulk up your protein intake, prepare a fully plant-based meal, or add to an animal protein-based dish for a little variation in flavor.