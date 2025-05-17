The Absolute Best Types Of Meat For Grilling In The Rain
If you ever find yourself in the unenviable position of having to man a grill while it's raining, you'll learn fast that charcoal (or gas burners) don't like it when you open the lid in this kind of weather. The instant you do, the wind sucks out all of the heat and leaves your grill cold. Rather than troubling yourself over how to cook your food without lifting the lid, all you have to do is rework the menu. Rather than fighting the weather, the solution is simple: Just change up the menu.
Instead of burger patties or grilled shrimp, which need constant attention and lid-lifting, try larger cuts like briskets or whole chickens (spatchcocked for best result). Their low-and-slow cooking style makes them perfect for this sort of weather. Once seasoned, just insert a thermometer, place them on the grate, and keep that lid closed. Now you're free to mingle with your guests as the food more or less cooks itself. But you should still check in on them once every hour, especially if it is windy. Some folks might prefer to leave them to cook undisturbed and only lift the lid when cooking is complete — either way's fine.
The only downside is that if you didn't manage to cook anything beforehand, it'll take longer to put food on the table. A brisket can take up to 17 hours, and a whole chicken at least an hour. So, as they cook, consider whipping up something quick indoors, like a quick batch of oven-baked BBQ chicken to pass the time until the main attraction's ready.
Tips for grilling in the rain
Early preparation is key if you feel like you're going to have to cook in the rain. Since the rain and wind will make it difficult for your grill to start and maintain the heat, try to fire it up as early as you can. Plus, don't be shy about pumping up the heat by chucking in extra briquettes or cranking up the gas. It'll help offset the heat loss whenever you so much as inch the lid up a little.
While you're cooking, if you notice the grill's struggling to maintain a good temperature, use the foil-wrapping trick. Take your brisket or whole chicken and wrap it in heavy foil to trap all the heat, juice, and flavor. Your food should still come out great despite the grill's temp being less than ideal.
Last but not least, here's our biggest tip: If you live in an area that rains frequently, invest in a wireless thermometer. They'll let you monitor the meat's core temperature without ever having to lift the lid. Just insert the probe, close the lid, and the temperature will be updated in real time to a receiver in certain models, like the Pravate Smart Bluetooth Meat Thermometer, or your phone, like this MEATER SE: Smart Bluetooth Meat Thermometer. When the probe reads 195 degrees Fahrenheit for brisket, or 165 to 175 degrees Fahrenheit for chicken, you've got yourself a meal.