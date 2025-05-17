The Absolute Best Types Of Meat For Grilling In The Rain

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you ever find yourself in the unenviable position of having to man a grill while it's raining, you'll learn fast that charcoal (or gas burners) don't like it when you open the lid in this kind of weather. The instant you do, the wind sucks out all of the heat and leaves your grill cold. Rather than troubling yourself over how to cook your food without lifting the lid, all you have to do is rework the menu. Rather than fighting the weather, the solution is simple: Just change up the menu.

Instead of burger patties or grilled shrimp, which need constant attention and lid-lifting, try larger cuts like briskets or whole chickens (spatchcocked for best result). Their low-and-slow cooking style makes them perfect for this sort of weather. Once seasoned, just insert a thermometer, place them on the grate, and keep that lid closed. Now you're free to mingle with your guests as the food more or less cooks itself. But you should still check in on them once every hour, especially if it is windy. Some folks might prefer to leave them to cook undisturbed and only lift the lid when cooking is complete — either way's fine.

The only downside is that if you didn't manage to cook anything beforehand, it'll take longer to put food on the table. A brisket can take up to 17 hours, and a whole chicken at least an hour. So, as they cook, consider whipping up something quick indoors, like a quick batch of oven-baked BBQ chicken to pass the time until the main attraction's ready.