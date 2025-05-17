What Type Of Pie Is Healthiest?

If you've got a hankering for something sweet, reaching for a nice slice of pie guarantees a satisfying dessert with a variety of different options. The myriad of unique pies across the U.S. demonstrates the versatility and creativity that can be expressed and enjoyed through the medium of a crust filled with any number of your favorite ingredients. For those trying to be more health-conscious, it's worth wondering what type of pie is the healthiest. Among the classic pie types, including fruit, nut, and custard versions, you might be surprised to find that a Thanksgiving favorite beats out the rest. A classic pumpkin pie is the clear winner when it comes to being the most nutrient-rich option.

Pure pumpkin puree is the optimal choice for a homemade pie rather than canned pumpkin pie filling that is pre-mixed with added sweeteners and flavors. In canned form, it contains potassium, beta-carotene, and fiber, among other vitamins and nutrients. Making your own pie from scratch is the most ideal way to get as many of these nutritional benefits while also moderating the amount of sugar, fat, and carbohydrates that go into it. Starting with a thoughtful base of this great gourd means you won't have to sacrifice taste to enjoy a delightful dessert.