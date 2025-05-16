The Kitchen Blender Blade Hack You Should Actually Avoid At All Costs

Now we know not to use ice in the blender, how should the appliance be kept in shape? Brosnan recommends simply keeping on top of your cleaning routine, saying, "The blades wearing down are less [of a] concern if you wash them regularly after use." Luckily there's a foolproof method to safely clean your blender, which is to fill your blender pitcher no more than halfway with warm water and a little bit of dish soap and then turn the appliance on.

Brosnan also recommends a deeper clean of your blender every now and then, which is simply to "run some lukewarm water with baking soda and vinegar through the pitcher to really keep it fresh," and to avoid washing the blades or the pitcher in the dishwasher. If you stay on top of your regular and deep cleaning, then your blender blades should stay in good shape for quite some time. However, Brosnan suggests that you may want to replace your pitcher more regularly if it's made of plastic rather than glass as it can break down over time.