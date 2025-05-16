Merenda: The Afternoon Snack Tradition Italians Have Enjoyed For Centuries
As we all know, every culture does food a little differently, which is part of what makes eating while abroad so intriguing. You might head to Japan and experience dining on tatami floors around low tables, or travel to Spain for an afternoon siesta followed by a late dinner — there's a historic reason why dinner is so late in Spain. In Italy, if you time it right, you might be able to indulge in one of the country's most treasured afternoon traditions: Merenda.
Merenda, sometimes called "la merenda" or "la merendina," is a small, filler snack served sometime in the late afternoon, meant to both reward the eater after a long day and act as a buffer until dinner is ready. It translates roughly to "something deserving," and though it technically has no age limit, it's most commonly served to children as a means of quieting grumbling stomachs for a few more hours. Merenda can take place almost anywhere, whether at someone's home or a quiet pause on the walk home from work, but it is meant to evoke a moment of pause.
Merenda means taking a break, the Italian way
La merenda developed its roots in 18th and 19th century Italy, a custom originated by peasants and workers to break up long work days with a hearty snack and a moment of socialization before returning home for a full dinner. Back in the day, merenda most commonly consisted of bread, some variety of meat, cheese, and a glass of red wine. The tradition was also favored by Italian aristocrats, though their variation consisted of different delicacies. Throughout the centuries, la merenda evolved into a snack that mothers and grandmothers offered their small children once school was over, which is why many Italians feel so fondly about the tradition.
There are two sides to merendas — the sweet side and the savory side. When you think of sweet merenda offerings, picture homemade bread smothered in Nutella (although you might find that Nutella doesn't taste like it used to), ricotta sprinkled with sugar, or a tray of zeppole. When you imagine savory merenda offerings, picture fresh Tuscan bread (such as schiacciata, the Tuscan flatbread) piled with cured meats, thick soups like pasta e fagioli, or pane con pomodoro (Tuscan bread rubbed with tomato). The kind of merenda you're offered will vary depending on the region of Italy, but the message is the same: Slow down, come together, and enjoy.