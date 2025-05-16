Merenda: The Afternoon Snack Tradition Italians Have Enjoyed For Centuries

As we all know, every culture does food a little differently, which is part of what makes eating while abroad so intriguing. You might head to Japan and experience dining on tatami floors around low tables, or travel to Spain for an afternoon siesta followed by a late dinner — there's a historic reason why dinner is so late in Spain. In Italy, if you time it right, you might be able to indulge in one of the country's most treasured afternoon traditions: Merenda.

Merenda, sometimes called "la merenda" or "la merendina," is a small, filler snack served sometime in the late afternoon, meant to both reward the eater after a long day and act as a buffer until dinner is ready. It translates roughly to "something deserving," and though it technically has no age limit, it's most commonly served to children as a means of quieting grumbling stomachs for a few more hours. Merenda can take place almost anywhere, whether at someone's home or a quiet pause on the walk home from work, but it is meant to evoke a moment of pause.