Give Your Steak Sandwich A Flavor Boost With This Simple Worcestershire Spread

Worcestershire sauce can pack quite the punch, so a little goes a long way. Around 1 to 2 teaspoons should be enough to match 2 tablespoons of mayonnaise. Elevate them with mustard, and if you'd also like an aromatic undertone, some minced garlic. Go for Tabasco sauce if you'd like to turn up the heat. With mayonnaise already in the mix, some recipes also branch out into a Worcestershire aioli with the additions of lemon juice, capers, and olive oil. Got some horseradish on hand? Add a pinch to get that special mix of spicy and fresh.

But wait, let's also tweak the remaining ingredients for a more cohesive sandwich. Marinate the steak in Worcestershire sauce beforehand, and it's a perfect match with this sauce. While arugula is common for steak sandwiches, you can still sear other veggies like tomatoes and cucumber with a splash of Worcestershire sauce, and perhaps even balsamic vinegar. Caramelized onions, in all of their savory-sweet glory, are an impeccable match for this tangy sauce and your savory-rich sandwich.

Another great thing about this spread is that since both sauces are so versatile, you can pretty much use them on any steak sandwich. A Philly cheesesteak may not seem like it needs anything else, but this sauce and its unique flavor harmony still fit right in. And who doesn't love a French dip sandwich featuring juicy, marinated steak coated in a Worcestershire mayo? Save the idea for a rainy day, or just whenever you're in the mood for some big flavors.