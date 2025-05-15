What Pork Is Doing In Your Favorite Candy

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Ever think about how very few popular candies, from gummy bears and jelly beans to marshmallows, aren't considered vegan, halal, or kosher? The answer can be found in the ingredient section of your candy's label in the form of gelatin, an ingredient that's usually derived from pork.

If you often make desserts at home, you're probably no stranger to gelatin. Available in many forms from see-through dissolvable sheets to a powder, it's the key ingredient in sweet treats like homemade Turkish delights or strawberry panna cotta. Just a teaspoon mixed in and the food gets a springy, bouncy texture. You see, when you first stir gelatin with water, the gelatin molecules connect with one another to form a kind of super-flexible web. Add sugar and water into the mix, and this gelatinous web will capture the sugar molecules, forming a candy mixture that's both sweet-tasting and pliable at the same time.

This texturizing effect of gelatin is the exact reason why it is near and dear to the heart of most candymakers, though it might not be so lovely for folks who are trying to avoid pork or any animal product. Speaking of which, how exactly do you go from pork to gelatin, anyway?