The Worst Simply Spiked Canned Cocktail Flavor Packs A Weird Aftertaste

We love Simply! That signature fluted plastic juice bottle is unmistakable. Usually, if you see Simply's loopy logo, you know you're in for a delicious fruity drink, whether it be Simply Lemonade, Limeade, or one of its many other offerings. Simply Lemonade came in second on our list of the seven best store-bought lemonade brands. As Simply has branched out into canned cocktail territory we've learned that not every Simply drink is simply delicious.

In our ranking of Simply Spiked canned cocktails, the Mango Pineapple flavor came in last. This Simply Spiked cocktail has 5% alcohol by volume, 5% fruit juice, and a touch of carbonation for what's intended to be a pleasantly fizzy drinking experience. Unfortunately, it missed the mark. We found the mango pineapple flavor "enjoyable at first," but after a sip there was a "zingy alcohol taste" that collected at the back of the throat. Everyone knows a weird aftertaste is just about the worst thing a canned cocktail can have.

Perhaps part of the problem is that Simply really is most well-known for its citrus juices — orange, lemonade, and limeade — and its foray into tropical flavors may have been a misfire. While the mango pineapple spiked cocktail was our least favorite, we would drink the whole can and enjoy it. So while we "wouldn't choose to reach for it," it could have been worse!