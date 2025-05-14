The Worst Simply Spiked Canned Cocktail Flavor Packs A Weird Aftertaste
We love Simply! That signature fluted plastic juice bottle is unmistakable. Usually, if you see Simply's loopy logo, you know you're in for a delicious fruity drink, whether it be Simply Lemonade, Limeade, or one of its many other offerings. Simply Lemonade came in second on our list of the seven best store-bought lemonade brands. As Simply has branched out into canned cocktail territory we've learned that not every Simply drink is simply delicious.
In our ranking of Simply Spiked canned cocktails, the Mango Pineapple flavor came in last. This Simply Spiked cocktail has 5% alcohol by volume, 5% fruit juice, and a touch of carbonation for what's intended to be a pleasantly fizzy drinking experience. Unfortunately, it missed the mark. We found the mango pineapple flavor "enjoyable at first," but after a sip there was a "zingy alcohol taste" that collected at the back of the throat. Everyone knows a weird aftertaste is just about the worst thing a canned cocktail can have.
Perhaps part of the problem is that Simply really is most well-known for its citrus juices — orange, lemonade, and limeade — and its foray into tropical flavors may have been a misfire. While the mango pineapple spiked cocktail was our least favorite, we would drink the whole can and enjoy it. So while we "wouldn't choose to reach for it," it could have been worse!
Pour one out for the Simply Spiked Mango Pineapple canned cocktail. No really, pour it out.
Okay, you might not have to actually pour it out, but it turns out that Simply Spiked Mango Pineapple is pretty broadly disliked. Instagram reviewer Dustin Santos (_clubdirty_) called the flavor "not bad," but said it's "not beating the lemonade and limeade." Youtuber My 21 Gun Saloon said the Simply Spiked Mango Pineapple was "not as pleasant as some of the other mango drinks" he's tasted while giving the drink a 6.5 out of 10 overall.
When you hop over to Reddit, it becomes clear that some aren't fans of Simply Spiked canned cocktails, regardless of flavor. "After drinking four Simply Spiked, I had the worst headache of my life," wrote one Reddit user. Another commenter validated their experience: "Me and my gf tried them and three out of three times of drinking it gave both of us horrible headaches. I even drank normal fluids to help and ate."
Drinks like hard lemonades are notorious for their high sugar content, which when paired with alcohol, can give some people a headache or other physical symptoms. You want the hard lemonade you drink to be delicious enough to be worth the potential literal headache, and unfortunately, for us, Simply Spiked Mango Pineapple simply doesn't cut it.