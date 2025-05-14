Does Fresca Have Caffeine In It And Is It Really A Soda?

Sometimes, you need a quick boost of caffeine — a venti-sized blonde roast brewed coffee from Starbucks (aka the Starbucks drink with the most caffeine) to get you out of bed on a particularly hard Monday morning. Or maybe you crack open a Redbull at around the midday mark to keep you going. Other times, you sit down for dinner and want a yummy-tasting beverage, but you don't necessarily want that zing of adrenaline that accompanies caffeinated beverages, even if the taste is irresistible. Does picking up a can of Fresca a few hours before bedtime mean you'll lie awake with the caffeine jitters?

Since Fresca does not have caffeine, you don't have to worry about disrupting those lovely sleep-promoting receptors in your brain that make you tired. Although the beverage is caffeine-free, it's still soda water. According to the Food and Drug Administration, drinks that are labeled as "sparkling water, seltzer water, soda water, tonic water, or club soda" are technically classified as "soft drinks," which is where Fresca falls. Fresca itself is not only zero caffeine but zero sugar and zero calories, too, so you're essentially drinking bubbly, flavored water.