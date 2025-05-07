Here's What To Know About Mosh From Shark Tank

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When mother and son duo Maria Shriver — yes, the NBC News anchor and award-winning journalist — and Patrick Schwarzenegger — yes, "White Lotus" Season Three star and Arnold Schwarzenegger's son — appeared on Episode 22 of ABC's 15th season of "Shark Tank" in 2024, the response from the public was mixed. What was a well-off celebrity family doing pitching their business on television? The reason was a lot more mushy — or moshy — than you might expect.

After introducing Mosh protein bars and the long list of brain-boosting ingredients in them (including the next big thing, ashwagandha), Shriver shared the inspiration behind their mission-driven brand: her late father and Patrick's grandfather, Sargent Shriver — yes, President John F. Kennedy's brother-in-law and creator of the Peace Corps — who was diagnosed with Alzheimer's in 2003. After seeing their loved one's battle with Alzheimer's, Shriver dedicated her life to finding a cure, founding the charitable non-profit, The Women's Alzheimer's Movement, in 2010.

But her work came to a halt in 2020 with the COVID-19 Pandemic, the same time that Patrick moved home with her. After six years of investing in successful food brands of the likes of Blaze Pizza, Olipop, Liquid IV, and the low-carb keto and vegan-friendly brand Better Bagel, Patrick had the idea to use the opportunity to build something meaningful. Mosh, The Brain Brand, is exactly that — a mission-driven company that, to this day, has raised more than $250,000 for Alzheimer's research and education. That's what led them to "Shark Tank," in hopes of securing a $500k investment for a 2% stake in the company.