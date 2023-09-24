Jackson's Honest After Shark Tank: We Caught Up With The Founders

The market demand for potato chips might be massive but very few brands are what might be considered "nutritious." Enter Jackson's (formerly called Jackson's Honest), the new-age chip company founded by Megan and Scott Reamer. Jackson's offers a line of non-GMO heirloom sweet potato chips cooked slowly in high-caliber oils. In 2017, the product with significant potential landed the Jackson's brand on an episode of "Shark Tank."

The Reamers' "Shark Tank" pitch was a big. They started by offering their potential investors 5% equity in Jackson's Honest for $1.25 million. Despite this tall number, Megan and Scott were confident. At the time of the episode's premiere, October 2017, the snack food industry was valued at over $20 billion, and Jackson's Honest chips stood out as an essential snack being done differently. However, Jackson's Honest was losing money trying to scale and compete for shelf space in national stores.

We spoke with the Reamer's about their experience pitching their brand on "Shark Tank" and the evolution of the Jackson's brand after the show. The prospect of Jackson's generated significant interest from several Sharks, but their continued success resulted from partnering with one unexpected shark and the couple's determination to make a different kind of chip.