How To Cook Chicken Thighs In The Oven (Without Drying Them Out)
Using the oven is one of the best and easiest ways to cook chicken. However, it is also easy to dry out different parts of the chicken — such as the thighs — when you cook them for a long period of time in the oven. One thing to remember is that, according to the USDA, chicken is safe to consume when the internal temperature of the innermost part of the thigh reads 165 degrees Fahrenheit on a food thermometer.
It takes about 40 to 50 minutes of oven roasting at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for thighs to reach that safe-to-consume temperature. While still under an hour in the oven, this prolonged cooking period can potentially dry out the thighs. You can raise the temperature of the oven to 425 degrees Fahrenheit, but you will still have to roast the chicken for about half an hour, which can still dry out the thighs.
To avoid that, prep the chicken first before roasting or baking it, and that includes coating it with a moisture-locking marinade. One dish you can try is our honey mustard chicken thighs recipe. You'll coat the meat with a moist sauce using olive oil, honey, and Dijon mustard. This sauce keeps the thighs wet, while the oil creates a barrier that helps lock in the chicken's natural juices as it bakes in the oven.
A good marinade and chicken skin will act as a barrier and keep your oven-roasted chicken thighs moist
Another way to lock in moisture when you're baking chicken thighs is to keep the skin on the top. The skin acts like a barrier that helps trap the meat's juices. The only caveat is that it also prevents some of the marinade from reaching the meat. To remedy that, rub marinade over the chicken meat, but also under the skin, ensuring that your flavors penetrate as much of the chicken as possible.
If you're looking for some hands on inspiration, try out our sheet-pan maple-glazed chicken thighs and butternut squash recipe. The marinade is made with Greek yogurt, olive oil, and maple syrup, all of which can help create a coating that locks in the chicken's moisture as it bakes in the oven. Or go sweet and savory, coat chicken thighs in a thick honey glaze that keeps everything juicy as it cooks. And for a classic weeknight take, our garlic butter chicken thighs deliver a simple, succulent meal with just six ingredients.