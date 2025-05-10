How To Cook Chicken Thighs In The Oven (Without Drying Them Out)

Using the oven is one of the best and easiest ways to cook chicken. However, it is also easy to dry out different parts of the chicken — such as the thighs — when you cook them for a long period of time in the oven. One thing to remember is that, according to the USDA, chicken is safe to consume when the internal temperature of the innermost part of the thigh reads 165 degrees Fahrenheit on a food thermometer.

It takes about 40 to 50 minutes of oven roasting at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for thighs to reach that safe-to-consume temperature. While still under an hour in the oven, this prolonged cooking period can potentially dry out the thighs. You can raise the temperature of the oven to 425 degrees Fahrenheit, but you will still have to roast the chicken for about half an hour, which can still dry out the thighs.

To avoid that, prep the chicken first before roasting or baking it, and that includes coating it with a moisture-locking marinade. One dish you can try is our honey mustard chicken thighs recipe. You'll coat the meat with a moist sauce using olive oil, honey, and Dijon mustard. This sauce keeps the thighs wet, while the oil creates a barrier that helps lock in the chicken's natural juices as it bakes in the oven.