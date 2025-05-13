Ree Drummond's Advice For Choosing Frozen Vs Canned Veggies
Ree Drummond has a wealth of knowledge when it comes to cooking, and, luckily for us, she doesn't hold back when it comes to sharing her smarts. From her Food Network series, "The Pioneer Woman," to her cookbooks, including "A Year of Holidays" and "Dinnertime," she's taught us how to master three-ingredient brownies, fish taco salad, fried chicken pizza, and more. She's even given us advice on basics like vegetables.
In a post shared on The Pioneer Woman blog, Drummond made it clear that when it comes to choosing frozen versus canned vegetables, frozen is always best. Rather than purchasing canned vegetables at the store or canning fresh versions at home, Drummond recommended freezing fresh vegetables. Specifically, Drummond highlighted green beans, peas, lima beans, carrots, and corn as must-have frozen veggies, stating that these options aren't their best in canned form. "These non-acidic vegetables stay so much more delicious, nutritious, and fresh in the freezer," she explained.
How to freeze your fresh vegetables
After selecting veggies straight from the garden or picking them up at a local farmer's market, Drummond advised readers to blanch them first before giving them an ice bath. After this, dry them, flash-freeze them, and then place them in an airtight bag for freezing. Add that to these other 12 lessons learned from Ree Drummond.
Freezing is a great way to preserve food, and vegetables are great contenders. That said, different items require different preparation. Before the blanching Drummond recommends, be sure to thoroughly wash your food. You'll also want to trim both sides of your green beans, husk and remove the silks of your corn, and peel your carrots first.
Generally, fresh vegetables that have been properly prepared and frozen can last up to a year in the freezer (just don't eat two-year-old frozen veggies). However, you should, of course, always be aware of any signs of mold or foul odors and toss any veggies that don't seem to be in good condition. From the freezer, thaw your frozen vegetables in the fridge to cut down on potential condensation, and then cook them up with your desired method, be it in the microwave, on the stove, or in the oven.