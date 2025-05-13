Ree Drummond's Advice For Choosing Frozen Vs Canned Veggies

After selecting veggies straight from the garden or picking them up at a local farmer's market, Drummond advised readers to blanch them first before giving them an ice bath. After this, dry them, flash-freeze them, and then place them in an airtight bag for freezing. Add that to these other 12 lessons learned from Ree Drummond.

Freezing is a great way to preserve food, and vegetables are great contenders. That said, different items require different preparation. Before the blanching Drummond recommends, be sure to thoroughly wash your food. You'll also want to trim both sides of your green beans, husk and remove the silks of your corn, and peel your carrots first.

Generally, fresh vegetables that have been properly prepared and frozen can last up to a year in the freezer (just don't eat two-year-old frozen veggies). However, you should, of course, always be aware of any signs of mold or foul odors and toss any veggies that don't seem to be in good condition. From the freezer, thaw your frozen vegetables in the fridge to cut down on potential condensation, and then cook them up with your desired method, be it in the microwave, on the stove, or in the oven.