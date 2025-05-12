The Worst Alani Nu Energy Drink Flavor, According To Our Taste Test
The energy drink craze has been around for a long time, although more recently, consumers have switched gears to prefer a drink that will not only get them through the day but also better serve health goals. Alani Nu, the energy drink company that surpassed $1 billion in retail sales in April 2025, according to a press release from Celsius Holdings, Inc., claims to be that perfect combination, providing 200 milligrams of caffeine per can with low calories and zero sugar. It's a massive hit with Gen Z and millennials, so to see what all the hype was about, we sat down to rank every Alani Nu flavor.
Despite a rich history and intriguing origin surrounding the blue raspberry flavor, we ranked the Alani Nu Blue Slush as the worst of the bunch. This has nothing to do with the fact that, traditionally, we've ranked blue raspberry flavors pretty low, but more that Alani Nu's Blue Slush flavor was just plain bad. It tasted more like chemically cough medicine than a beloved blue ICEE or blue raspberry Jolly Rancher, which is probably what Alani Nu was going for. It was hard to imagine anyone enjoying this potent beverage, especially when there were other Alani Nu berry flavors that we ranked so much higher. We went into the taste test hopeful, but the Blue Slush flavor wasn't as "vibrant" as it promised to be.
Alani Nu Blue Slush doesn't dazzle
According to Alani Nu's website, the Blue Slush flavor is meant to be "sweet," "icy," and provide a "blue-razz boost," though we found that it didn't quite live up to expectations. Like most Alani Nu energy drinks, the Blue Slush can is 12 ounces with 200 milligrams of caffeine, 1.8 milligrams of B6, and 2.5 micrograms of B12, making it one of the healthiest energy drinks you can find in grocery stores. The Blue Slush flavor was released in 2020 as a collaboration with fitness influencer Whitney Simmons, though it became part of the regular Alani Nu lineup soon after.
When it was first released, the Blue Slush can was white with neon blue lettering and tiny images of blue raspberries, which we found boring and lackluster. In March of this year, Alani Nu released a new can design with the same beverage inside. This time around, the can is fully neon blue with white lettering and more graphics of both blue raspberries and tiny blue raspberry ICEE-like cups. Alani Nu also sells a pre-workout powder in the signature Blue Slush flavor, though we can't imagine it's any better tasting than the energy drink, which wasn't very pleasant to begin with.