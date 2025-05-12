The Worst Alani Nu Energy Drink Flavor, According To Our Taste Test

The energy drink craze has been around for a long time, although more recently, consumers have switched gears to prefer a drink that will not only get them through the day but also better serve health goals. Alani Nu, the energy drink company that surpassed $1 billion in retail sales in April 2025, according to a press release from Celsius Holdings, Inc., claims to be that perfect combination, providing 200 milligrams of caffeine per can with low calories and zero sugar. It's a massive hit with Gen Z and millennials, so to see what all the hype was about, we sat down to rank every Alani Nu flavor.

Despite a rich history and intriguing origin surrounding the blue raspberry flavor, we ranked the Alani Nu Blue Slush as the worst of the bunch. This has nothing to do with the fact that, traditionally, we've ranked blue raspberry flavors pretty low, but more that Alani Nu's Blue Slush flavor was just plain bad. It tasted more like chemically cough medicine than a beloved blue ICEE or blue raspberry Jolly Rancher, which is probably what Alani Nu was going for. It was hard to imagine anyone enjoying this potent beverage, especially when there were other Alani Nu berry flavors that we ranked so much higher. We went into the taste test hopeful, but the Blue Slush flavor wasn't as "vibrant" as it promised to be.