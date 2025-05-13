How Many Restaurants In The World Have The Maximum Michelin Stars?

For most fine-dining restaurants, three Michelin stars is akin to an Olympic gold medal. As the highest possible Michelin accolade, three stars signifies the absolute best of the best, as rewarded by the tire company's anonymous restaurant inspectors. Given the level of culinary finesse required to earn three stars, only a handful of restaurants across the globe have carved out a place in this ultra-exclusive club. Specifically, there are 151 restaurants that currently hold three Michelin stars; the awards are given every year and restaurants can easily lose stars as well as gain them. As a whole, thrice-starred eateries represent just a fraction of the world's Michelin-starred restaurants, indicating Michelin's maximum praise.

According to Michelin's website and roster of starred restaurants, three-starred restaurants boast "exceptional cuisine," whereas two- and one-starred restaurants have "excellent" and "high-quality" cooking, respectively. Given this progression of criteria from one to three stars, there are far fewer restaurants that have solidified themselves in the latter category; for comparison, Michelin lists 503 two-starred restaurants and 3,044 one-starred options for the current year.

Yet while the top category is significantly smaller at 151, diners can still try three-starred meals across the world. A few countries in particular boast the highest amount of three-Michelin-star restaurants, with ample options for fine dining.