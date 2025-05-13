How Many Restaurants In The World Have The Maximum Michelin Stars?
For most fine-dining restaurants, three Michelin stars is akin to an Olympic gold medal. As the highest possible Michelin accolade, three stars signifies the absolute best of the best, as rewarded by the tire company's anonymous restaurant inspectors. Given the level of culinary finesse required to earn three stars, only a handful of restaurants across the globe have carved out a place in this ultra-exclusive club. Specifically, there are 151 restaurants that currently hold three Michelin stars; the awards are given every year and restaurants can easily lose stars as well as gain them. As a whole, thrice-starred eateries represent just a fraction of the world's Michelin-starred restaurants, indicating Michelin's maximum praise.
According to Michelin's website and roster of starred restaurants, three-starred restaurants boast "exceptional cuisine," whereas two- and one-starred restaurants have "excellent" and "high-quality" cooking, respectively. Given this progression of criteria from one to three stars, there are far fewer restaurants that have solidified themselves in the latter category; for comparison, Michelin lists 503 two-starred restaurants and 3,044 one-starred options for the current year.
Yet while the top category is significantly smaller at 151, diners can still try three-starred meals across the world. A few countries in particular boast the highest amount of three-Michelin-star restaurants, with ample options for fine dining.
Three-Michelin-starred restaurants span the globe
For many foodies, a Michelin three-star restaurant is a bucket list dining experience — though in two specific countries, these restaurants are less of a rarity. France and Japan are brimming with three-star options. France in particular, doesn't come as a surprise, as the birthplace of the Michelin guide and a hub for fresh, intricately prepared and presented food. The European country is known for its curated, artisinal cuisine. Diners seeking out Michelin restaurants in France can choose between 31 three-starred options, as well as 81 two-starred choices and 542 one-starred locales.
Similarly, Japan is no stranger to Michelin. Tokyo actually ranks as the city with the highest number of Michelin Star restaurants, with 169 in its 2025 lineup. Japan as a whole counts 12 three-starred restaurants alongside 25 two-starred and 132 one-starred options.
Other notable countries with a high Michelin concentration include the food havens of Italy — which hosts 14 restaurants with three stars — and Spain, with 16 in the same category. The United States, likewise, has 14 three-starred restaurants with five in New York, so hopefully you're somewhere within reach of an ultra high-end meal. That is, if you can get a reservation.