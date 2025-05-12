Organize Fridge Drawers Once And For All With A Tool From Your Home Office
Already mastered how to organize the top level of your fridge like a pro with a lazy susan and started categorizing your chilled food into zones like a top chef? Then it's time to get to grips with those messy fridge drawers. Instead of tumbling your loose fruits and veggies inside and creating a disordered jumble of produce, you need to split up the space with plastic file folder organizers.
Also known as magazine file holders, these handy items are used to stow files, paperwork, brochures, and documents in office environments, schools, or study rooms. While you can purchase organizers that are made of cardboard, you'll need the plastic variety to use in your fridge drawers as they won't absorb moisture, get soggy, or imbibe odors.
To get started, simply measure the width and height of your crisper drawers before purchasing magazine file holders that fit the space. For example, these white Amazon Basics rectangular magazine racks are 12 inches in height and you can line them up against each other like novels on a bookcase. Depending on the size of your drawers you may be able to snugly fit three to four holders inside. However, you can also purchase clear organizers, like these vertical desk holder storage bins, which make it easier to see exactly what's in your fridge with a quick glance. Then place your produce in the compartments and voila! Everything is beautifully organized in easy-to-access bins.
Plastic file folders are slim, compact, and easy to clean
The awesome thing about plastic magazine holders is that they divide up the fridge drawers into handy segments without taking up lots of space. You can place your apples in one bin, your delicate greens in another, and root veggies beside them without worrying about them mixing or crushing softer fruits and herbs. Better yet, if any perishable items go bad before you've had a chance to use them, you can easily lift them out without having to clean the entire drawer.
Opening your fridge drawers and seeing your produce laid out in an organized fashion, makes it easy to see what's inside, which often equates to less food waste, too. Creating a visually appealing fridge can also encourage you to be more creative with your meals and use up items that would otherwise be hidden under others and forgotten about.
Plastic file folders are easy to keep clean with a quick wash in warm soapy water and can be reused until they become cracked or damaged. If possible, try to find ones that have holes in them or feature mesh designs that don't hamper the airflow in your drawers. Another tip is to use your refrigerator humidity drawers wisely; avoid overcrowding your bins as leaving some space around your produce will keep them fresher for longer.