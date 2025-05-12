Organize Fridge Drawers Once And For All With A Tool From Your Home Office

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Already mastered how to organize the top level of your fridge like a pro with a lazy susan and started categorizing your chilled food into zones like a top chef? Then it's time to get to grips with those messy fridge drawers. Instead of tumbling your loose fruits and veggies inside and creating a disordered jumble of produce, you need to split up the space with plastic file folder organizers.

Also known as magazine file holders, these handy items are used to stow files, paperwork, brochures, and documents in office environments, schools, or study rooms. While you can purchase organizers that are made of cardboard, you'll need the plastic variety to use in your fridge drawers as they won't absorb moisture, get soggy, or imbibe odors.

To get started, simply measure the width and height of your crisper drawers before purchasing magazine file holders that fit the space. For example, these white Amazon Basics rectangular magazine racks are 12 inches in height and you can line them up against each other like novels on a bookcase. Depending on the size of your drawers you may be able to snugly fit three to four holders inside. However, you can also purchase clear organizers, like these vertical desk holder storage bins, which make it easier to see exactly what's in your fridge with a quick glance. Then place your produce in the compartments and voila! Everything is beautifully organized in easy-to-access bins.