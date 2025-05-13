This Is The Best Prepared Soup At Whole Foods
Alongside Wegman's — which originated in Rochester, NY — Whole Foods ranks as a fan-favorite grocery chain, thanks in no small part to its well-rounded prepared food section. The grocery giant serves everything from ready-to-eat Buffalo chicken wings to herb-roasted mushrooms, though its ready-to-heat soup options come as robust as any main course. While you can't go wrong with any Whole Foods soup — especially on a cold day — Tasting Table ranked one particularly warming option as the absolute best. That choice is Whole Foods' Coconut Curry Chicken Soup, which pairs a creamy, flavorful broth with a smattering of delicious spices.
According to the ranking, Whole Foods' Coconut Curry Chicken Soup encapsulates the best components of any good curry. The star ingredients are chicken, carrots, and potatoes, which create a hearty and filling soup. It's the dish's broth, however, that really distinguishes the flavor; the soup comes thick, rich, and complex, aided largely by coconut milk. That's because the latter ingredient adds a delightful creaminess, as well as a subtle coconut flavor that brings the entire soup together. Tomato, likewise, shines through in the broth, creating the perfect base for blended warming spices such as curry powder and cumin.
As for where, exactly, you can find the Coconut Curry Chicken Soup? Whole Foods sells the pre-packaged option alongside a slew of other soups, so you can always bring home enough to satisfy your next craving for curry.
For the best Whole Foods-served soup, grab a container of Coconut Curry Chicken
Making soups, stews, and broths is one of fall's coziest activities, but sometimes you want your food ready to microwave — and ready to eat. Luckily, Whole Foods sells its Coconut Curry Chicken Soup in a 24-ounce container. According to the brand's website, the soup is also gluten-free and ready to be warmed, making it a no-brainer for your next easy weeknight meal.
Of course, if you're not in the mood for curry, you can choose from other soup options. Whole Foods makes a variety of broths, and the brand's Vegan Lentil Dal with Spinach Soup ranked as Tasting Table's second favorite soup. Not unlike the coconut curry, this soup tastes hearty and complex in flavor, packing all the spices into a warming coconut milk broth. Other Whole Foods soups include carrot ginger, wild salmon, and tomato parmesan, so you can cater your soup to your preferences.
You'll want to at least try the Coconut Curry Chicken Soup, however — and don't leave Whole Foods without picking up a few side dishes. The brand's Coconut Curry Chicken Soup pairs well with rice, bread, your favorite greens, or, really, anything from Whole Foods' ready-to-eat sections. Why not pair your soup with Tasting Table's favorite hot food bar item, and see just how well it complements a vegan spinach dal?