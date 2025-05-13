This Is The Best Prepared Soup At Whole Foods

Alongside Wegman's — which originated in Rochester, NY — Whole Foods ranks as a fan-favorite grocery chain, thanks in no small part to its well-rounded prepared food section. The grocery giant serves everything from ready-to-eat Buffalo chicken wings to herb-roasted mushrooms, though its ready-to-heat soup options come as robust as any main course. While you can't go wrong with any Whole Foods soup — especially on a cold day — Tasting Table ranked one particularly warming option as the absolute best. That choice is Whole Foods' Coconut Curry Chicken Soup, which pairs a creamy, flavorful broth with a smattering of delicious spices.

According to the ranking, Whole Foods' Coconut Curry Chicken Soup encapsulates the best components of any good curry. The star ingredients are chicken, carrots, and potatoes, which create a hearty and filling soup. It's the dish's broth, however, that really distinguishes the flavor; the soup comes thick, rich, and complex, aided largely by coconut milk. That's because the latter ingredient adds a delightful creaminess, as well as a subtle coconut flavor that brings the entire soup together. Tomato, likewise, shines through in the broth, creating the perfect base for blended warming spices such as curry powder and cumin.

As for where, exactly, you can find the Coconut Curry Chicken Soup? Whole Foods sells the pre-packaged option alongside a slew of other soups, so you can always bring home enough to satisfy your next craving for curry.