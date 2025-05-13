The Floral Liquor You Should Never Add To Hot Drinks (And Why)

When it comes to crafting the perfect hot cocktail, not all spirits are created equal. While cozy drinks like hot toddies, mulled cider, and spiked hot chocolate are ideal for cold nights, gin is the floral liquor that's best left out of your mug.

Gin, known for its crisp, botanical profile, shines in cold cocktails where its delicate flavors can be appreciated. But once heat is introduced, gin's nuanced character can quickly become muddled or even unpleasant. According to cocktail expert Christopher Hickey, owner of Draughtwood Mobile Bars in Piermont, New York, there's a scientific and sensory reason for that.

"Gin's unique botanical complexity can become overwhelming in hot drinks. Plus, hot temperatures can lower alcohol's potency, meaning gin's aromatic elements and ABV don't shine in heated cocktails," Hickey explains of liquors to avoid in warm winter drinks.

Most gins are infused with a mix of botanicals — juniper, citrus peel, coriander, and other herbs and spices — that create a bright, layered flavor when served cold or neat. However, heat can exaggerate or distort these flavors, often resulting in an unbalanced or overly pungent drink. The subtle notes that make gin so appealing in a martini or a gin and tonic can become overpowering or even medicinal when served warm.