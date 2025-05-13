The Floral Liquor You Should Never Add To Hot Drinks (And Why)
When it comes to crafting the perfect hot cocktail, not all spirits are created equal. While cozy drinks like hot toddies, mulled cider, and spiked hot chocolate are ideal for cold nights, gin is the floral liquor that's best left out of your mug.
Gin, known for its crisp, botanical profile, shines in cold cocktails where its delicate flavors can be appreciated. But once heat is introduced, gin's nuanced character can quickly become muddled or even unpleasant. According to cocktail expert Christopher Hickey, owner of Draughtwood Mobile Bars in Piermont, New York, there's a scientific and sensory reason for that.
"Gin's unique botanical complexity can become overwhelming in hot drinks. Plus, hot temperatures can lower alcohol's potency, meaning gin's aromatic elements and ABV don't shine in heated cocktails," Hickey explains of liquors to avoid in warm winter drinks.
Most gins are infused with a mix of botanicals — juniper, citrus peel, coriander, and other herbs and spices — that create a bright, layered flavor when served cold or neat. However, heat can exaggerate or distort these flavors, often resulting in an unbalanced or overly pungent drink. The subtle notes that make gin so appealing in a martini or a gin and tonic can become overpowering or even medicinal when served warm.
Turn to these classic liquors for hot cocktails rather than gin
Additionally, higher temperatures tend to mute alcohol's perceived strength. Since gin relies heavily on its aromatic qualities and distinct alcohol bite to make an impact, warming it dulls both, leaving the drink flat or tasting oddly perfumed.
If you're looking to make a warming cocktail, you're better off reaching for spirits that were made for the task. Whiskey, particularly bourbon or rye, is a classic choice. Its rich, caramel, and spice notes deepen when heated, making it a favorite for drinks like hot toddies or Irish coffee. Dark rum is another solid option, with molasses and vanilla undertones that pair beautifully with spices and citrus. Brandy, with its smooth finish and fruity warmth, also performs exceptionally well in hot punches and mulled drinks.
So next time you're mixing a cocktail to take the chill off, skip the gin and opt for something more heat-friendly. While gin has its rightful place in refreshing summer sips and elegant stirred classics, it simply doesn't play well with warmth. Stick to spirits that complement the cozy character of hot cocktails and leave the gin for cooler drinks.