Why You Should Avoid Using Water In Your Smoothies (And What To Use Instead)

Smoothies seem like they should be so easy; just throw your favorite fresh ingredients in a blender and puree. But there are actually quite a few things to avoid that can mess them up. Going all in on fruits and vegetables without properly balancing the liquid can leave your smoothie a thick mess. But don't skimp on ingredients with fiber either, or your healthy drink might not be filling. And the most important tip for making a smoothie? They need to taste good. That's half of the point, right? You're getting in all that produce in a way that's quicker and more palatable than eating it all raw. One of the biggest guarantors of a bland, unpleasant smoothie? Using too much water.

It may be tempting to pour a little water into the blender when your smoothie is too thick, or use it as the base to make blending all those ingredients easier, but there are plenty of other options for liquid in your smoothies that will all add flavor instead of diluting it. Smoothies are all about an alchemy of ingredients, and while there is nothing wrong with a brisk glass of water, it's not adding anything to a good smoothie recipe – it's only thinning out all those fresh tastes. Even if you just want to cool things down, there are better options than adding ice to a smoothie. Instead, you should consider alternatives that can add flavor boosters like fat and acid.