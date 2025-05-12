The Fresh Vegetables You Should Be Adding To Butter This Spring

Even if you don't grow your own veggies and herbs, spring is the best time to whip up a salad from all the peak-fresh fruits and veggies in stock at the market right now. From spring onions to asparagus and chard, you won't find them fresher at any other time of the year. If you've already picked up a bunch and are searching for some tasty inspirations, we've got one for you that's better than roasting or sauteing: make yourself a block of spring veggie compound butter.

It's no more complicated than chopping up fresh chives, scallions, or whatever spring veggies you've got, then folding them into some softened butter. Add a pinch of salt or squeeze of lemon, and boom — you've got yourself a flavor-packed butter that we guarantee will make everything you add it to taste better. You can technically use it right away as a spread, but if you want a solid butter block, just chill in the fridge overnight until firm.

But the coolest thing about this trick is that you can use pretty much any spring vegetable you have on hand, with each bringing a different vibe to your butter. Scallions and chives can give you a nice and mild onion kick on top of the butter's rich base. Then there are spring peas which, after blanching and pureeing, can be folded in for a sweeter-tasting compound butter. You're guaranteed to love it if you like to experiment in the kitchen, as the only limit is the kind of veggie you can source!