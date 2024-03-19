Reverse Sear Chicken Breast Like Steak For A Deliciously Crispy Crust

For a long time, carnivores who love a thick, perfectly cooked steak have been using the so-called reverse sear method to get a flavorful brown exterior and pink, juicy inside on their meat. The term refers to the process of cooking the steak at a lower temperature in the oven, where it achieves nearly the right degree of doneness, and then quickly finishing the meat in a very hot pan to get that caramelized exterior. A reverse-seared steak thus has the best of both worlds: full flavor without the risk of being dry and overcooked. It's time for those of us who love the lean protein of chicken breast to enjoy the same outcome. Yes, it's actually possible to have a moist and flavorful chicken breast with a golden brown finish by following the same technique.

The problem with browning chicken breasts is that because they're so lean, it's easy to overcook and dry out the meat. By the time a chicken breast becomes brown in a hot pan, the interior is still uncooked (unless it's been pounded thin). Keeping the chicken in that hot pan to finish cooking is a balance of not burning the outside while not overcooking or undercooking the interior. So, by starting with the chicken already done in the middle, a quick sear to add the finishing color is all that's needed.