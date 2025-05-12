Avoid Packing Caesar Salad In Your To-Go Lunch. Here's Why
Preparing a to-go lunch is such a money-saving move and allows you to exude super-organized vibes at work. But if you're tired of making the same old sammies and wraps, a homemade salad is the perfect solution. Dressed salads made with pasta and beans are awesome for making ahead because they don't contain greens that absorb liquids and wilt. Packing a dressed Caesar salad on the other hand, is best avoided as your leafy greens will be limp and lifeless by lunch.
A classic Caesar salad is made with romaine lettuce hearts as they have hardy ribs running down the center of the leaves that can bear the weight of a heavy dressing. Caesar dressing in particular has a thicker, creamier quality than basic vinaigrettes made with oil and acid as it features a paste made of garlic, Parmesan cheese, and anchovies. Along with egg yolks and olive oil, these ingredients emulsify to create a dressing that has a rich viscosity and sheen. Unlike softer greens, such as baby spinach or arugula, romaine is crisper and has lots of textural body that doesn't immediately go limp when tossed in a vinaigrette. Having said that, even romaine will begin to wilt and flatten if it's dressed early, resulting in a salad that's soft and unappetizing. Other crunchy additions, like croutons, will also absorb the dressing and become soggy, ruining the textural complexity of your salad.
Pack your salad dressing in a separate container
If you've just started experimenting with making to-go salads, we'd advise packing your dressing in a separate container. Simply pour it over your salad just before lunch and give it a quick toss to guarantee your meal retains its crisp and fresh character. You can even buy compartment style lunch containers that include a pot for sauces, condiments and dressings, like this Jelife bento box on Amazon to make life easier. Alternatively, place your dressing at the bottom of a jar and layer the elements of your salad on top, starting with hardier ingredients, such as garbanzo beans, bell peppers, or olives, and finishing with leafy greens. This Mason jar meal trend will ensure your salad leaves don't come into contact with the dressing until you're ready to eat. Making a salad with a mixture of toothsome textures is vital if you want it to have a filling quality and satisfying mouthfeel.
You can also elevate the flavor of a Caesar salad with a simple hack; make the dressing a day ahead. This move allows the flavors in the dressing, such as the umami anchovies and savory Parmesan, to develop further. Better yet, making the dressing in advance is a superb meal-planning trick that will ensure you have the fixings on hand to make a yummy salad in seconds.