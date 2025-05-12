Avoid Packing Caesar Salad In Your To-Go Lunch. Here's Why

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Preparing a to-go lunch is such a money-saving move and allows you to exude super-organized vibes at work. But if you're tired of making the same old sammies and wraps, a homemade salad is the perfect solution. Dressed salads made with pasta and beans are awesome for making ahead because they don't contain greens that absorb liquids and wilt. Packing a dressed Caesar salad on the other hand, is best avoided as your leafy greens will be limp and lifeless by lunch.

A classic Caesar salad is made with romaine lettuce hearts as they have hardy ribs running down the center of the leaves that can bear the weight of a heavy dressing. Caesar dressing in particular has a thicker, creamier quality than basic vinaigrettes made with oil and acid as it features a paste made of garlic, Parmesan cheese, and anchovies. Along with egg yolks and olive oil, these ingredients emulsify to create a dressing that has a rich viscosity and sheen. Unlike softer greens, such as baby spinach or arugula, romaine is crisper and has lots of textural body that doesn't immediately go limp when tossed in a vinaigrette. Having said that, even romaine will begin to wilt and flatten if it's dressed early, resulting in a salad that's soft and unappetizing. Other crunchy additions, like croutons, will also absorb the dressing and become soggy, ruining the textural complexity of your salad.