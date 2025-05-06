The Scientific Reason Halloumi Cheese Squeaks

You know that sound — the squeak that's a bit reminiscent of sliding your hands down the inside of a wet shower door. Some people find it a bit disconcerting, while others love the sound so characteristic of halloumi. And there is actually a scientific reason behind why halloumi cheese makes this sound. The main actors in the creation of the squeak are a protein found in cheese, called casein, and calcium.

These two elements are firmly bonded together during processing, and as we bite down into the cheese, friction is created as they engage with the enamel on our teeth. This friction creates that squeaky, slidey sound. You see, halloumi is a relatively young cheese, so the proteins haven't had time to break down. This means they're still firm and strongly bonded. Same thing with the calcium — because halloumi generally has a high pH, meaning it's low in acidity, there isn't enough acid, or time, for the calcium to be dissolved.

With calcium being what binds the proteins together like glue, these bonds are strong as the calcium's structure is still firmly intact. So, this power couple creates a solid structure that holds its own against our hungry bite. The fresher the halloumi, the squeakier it will be, with time and maturation allowing those proteins and the calcium to break down. This is called proteolysis, where enzymes found in the cheese start to break down these firm structures.