Skip The Dirty Talk And Give Your Martini Sweeter Notes With One Veggie

Martini mania shows no sign of slowing down, with multiple variations on the menu of seemingly every bar and restaurant. Of those riffs, the dirty martini continues to enjoy its status as one of the most popular. It's a standard combo of vodka or gin and vermouth, made salty and savory with a splash — or about a ½ ounce — of olive brine, plus those essential olive garnishes. But the martini seems to be all about reinvention these days, especially in the savory department with everything from Caesar salad martinis to roast-chicken 'tinis. There are so many ways to make a savory martini without olives — in the dirty vein, but featuring any number of different flavor profiles. One of our favorites and certainly the most spring-inspired is a martini with spring onions. You're still getting a classic, bracing martini with an additional boost of savory flavor, but this iteration also boasts some sweetness and, instead of salty brine, a green quality of herbaceousness.

There are two possible approaches: Fresh or pickled spring onion. For a fresh spring onion martini, you can simply garnish your vodka or gin martini with a spring onion, just as you would for the cocktail-onion martini, the Gibson. Making your own spring onion-infused vodka, however, provides a bolder flavor. For the pickled path, make it as you would a dirty martini. Mix in a ½ ounce of the brine and garnish with the pickled spring onions. If you can't find them online, pickle your own.