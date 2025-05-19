The Ingredient We Didn't Expect To Find In Costco's Frozen Meatballs
Frozen meatballs are so handy to have in the freezer. A little defrost, or even cook them frozen, and you have all kinds of quick and easy meals at your fingertips: spaghetti and meatballs, meatball curry, Italian meatball sandwiches, meatball and bean stew ... the list goes on. When you purchase Kirkland Signature frozen meatballs from Costco, you'll know that they've got top-notch flavor, are juicy and tender when cooked, have a great texture, and are affordable. There's also an unexpected ingredient in them that adds to the flavor and texture, as well as the color of the meatballs — dehydrated green and red peppers.
These two types of peppers bring a combination of tangy, grassy, and perky flavor alongside a mellow, fruity, and sometimes quite intense sweetness to the profile of dishes — beautifully complementary, as they balance one another out. When you dehydrate peppers — or most other ingredients — the flavors are enhanced and more concentrated. So you're getting a bright and fruity punch in your Costco meatballs that uplifts the flavor even further.
A twist on the classic Italian meatball recipe
In a classic Italian meatball recipe you'll generally find ground beef, bread, eggs, milk, Parmesan, garlic, and Italian seasoning. You can also find bits of additional flavorings and the array of necessary preservatives to help the meatballs keep in the freezer. Anything added to this base mix can bring different elements to the flavor profile.
These frozen meatballs have gained much love from consumers, being nicely spiced but not hot — making them great for kids — as well as being pre-cooked so all you need to do is heat them up and integrate them into whatever dish you're preparing. Also, because they're juicy and tender, they don't need a ton of sauce to keep them moist. This tenderness comes partially from the fat content that provides flavor and moisture, but it can also make them a little greasy when cooking, so you may need to blot them before serving.
If you want to make homemade meatballs and add your own dehydrated peppers, it's easy enough to do, especially if you have a dehydrator at home. Simply de-stem and de-seed your peppers, then cut them into strips. Pop them in a preheated oven at 140 degrees Fahrenheit and leave them for 6 to 10 hours (overnight is a great idea). Let them cool, then they're ready to rock 'n roll.