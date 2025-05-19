The Ingredient We Didn't Expect To Find In Costco's Frozen Meatballs

In a classic Italian meatball recipe you'll generally find ground beef, bread, eggs, milk, Parmesan, garlic, and Italian seasoning. You can also find bits of additional flavorings and the array of necessary preservatives to help the meatballs keep in the freezer. Anything added to this base mix can bring different elements to the flavor profile.

These frozen meatballs have gained much love from consumers, being nicely spiced but not hot — making them great for kids — as well as being pre-cooked so all you need to do is heat them up and integrate them into whatever dish you're preparing. Also, because they're juicy and tender, they don't need a ton of sauce to keep them moist. This tenderness comes partially from the fat content that provides flavor and moisture, but it can also make them a little greasy when cooking, so you may need to blot them before serving.

If you want to make homemade meatballs and add your own dehydrated peppers, it's easy enough to do, especially if you have a dehydrator at home. Simply de-stem and de-seed your peppers, then cut them into strips. Pop them in a preheated oven at 140 degrees Fahrenheit and leave them for 6 to 10 hours (overnight is a great idea). Let them cool, then they're ready to rock 'n roll.