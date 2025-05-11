What Happens If You Accidentally Drink Too Much Pickle Juice
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Ever been a bit too carried away doing something while having a sipper and, before you know it, you've already downed several bottles of whatever you're holding? No worries — it happens to the best of us. For many athletes (and a couple of enthusiasts), that irresistible drink just so happens to be pickle juice. Yes, this tangy brine that's leftover from pickling might sound a bit weird as a beverage, but it's become very popular lately. You may be wondering: "How much pickle juice is too much?"
Let's get this out of the way: Pickle juice isn't a bad drink. Pickle juice offers a long list of potential benefits, from better hydration to healthy antioxidants and electrolytes to keep you feeling energized. However, it also comes with a lot of sodium. According to Nutritionix, a single ounce contains around 877 milligrams of sodium, which is more than a third of your recommended daily intake. So if you're looking to fully enjoy pickle juice's health benefits, the hard limit (at least on paper) is three ounces in one sitting — and that's assuming you're not consuming much sodium elsewhere in your diet.
Drinking too much pickle juice will cause the same effects as if you've ingested too much salt. You'll feel bloated, your blood pressure will spike, and there could be some gas, indigestion, and, in the worst-case scenario, diarrhea. Most definitely not worth it!
How much pickle juice should one drink?
Some people enjoy pickle juice simply for the taste, but this briny drink has become quite popular among athletes as a natural treatment for muscle cramps due to its high electrolyte content (which also includes the problematic sodium that we talked about earlier). Sportier folks might be very interested in knowing how much you ought to drink before getting the advertised effects.
Well, the good news is that sports scientists and physicians are very interested in this subject, too. According to one article in the Journal of Athletic Training, a typical "dose" of pickle juice to treat muscle cramping is about two fluid ounces. This is the measurement that popular off-the-shelf pickle juice follows, like these Mt. Olive Pickle Juice bottles. However, Dr. Jordan Metzl, in an interview with the Today Show, noted that even a shot glass (1.5 fluid ounces) of pickle juice is usually enough to do the job.
So, if you're thinking of chugging the juice believing that the health benefits would compound, it's best to reconsider. Pickle juice is a great drink in moderation, but if you're looking for a drink to have a long, good swig, plain old water is still your best friend.