What Happens If You Accidentally Drink Too Much Pickle Juice

Ever been a bit too carried away doing something while having a sipper and, before you know it, you've already downed several bottles of whatever you're holding? No worries — it happens to the best of us. For many athletes (and a couple of enthusiasts), that irresistible drink just so happens to be pickle juice. Yes, this tangy brine that's leftover from pickling might sound a bit weird as a beverage, but it's become very popular lately. You may be wondering: "How much pickle juice is too much?"

Let's get this out of the way: Pickle juice isn't a bad drink. Pickle juice offers a long list of potential benefits, from better hydration to healthy antioxidants and electrolytes to keep you feeling energized. However, it also comes with a lot of sodium. According to Nutritionix, a single ounce contains around 877 milligrams of sodium, which is more than a third of your recommended daily intake. So if you're looking to fully enjoy pickle juice's health benefits, the hard limit (at least on paper) is three ounces in one sitting — and that's assuming you're not consuming much sodium elsewhere in your diet.

Drinking too much pickle juice will cause the same effects as if you've ingested too much salt. You'll feel bloated, your blood pressure will spike, and there could be some gas, indigestion, and, in the worst-case scenario, diarrhea. Most definitely not worth it!