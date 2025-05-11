The Best Way To Cook Brisket Points And Flats Simultaneously

The best way to elevate your next barbecue? By bringing out the brisket, of course. This robust cut comes from the breast of a cow, particularly the pectoral muscles, which can be quite hardworking. Now, most meat enthusiasts know that the main factor that dictates whether your cut will be tough or tender is how rigorously the area is used during the animal's lifespan, so it should come as no surprise that a muscle-flexing brisket is much tougher than lazier cuts like, say, prime rib. But that's not to say you can't turn it into something tender and delicious — it's all in how you cook it.

There are two parts of a brisket cut: the flat, which is longer and leaner, and the point, which is thicker, fattier, and more irregular in shape. Given their distinct makeups, you'd be correct in guessing that they require slightly different cooking methods. However, it is possible to get them both to reach tender perfection all in one go. Tasting Table spoke to Matt Abdoo, executive chef and co-founder of Pig Beach BBQ, for his professional take on the matter.

First things first, opt for the full cut. "We cook the point and flat together as what's known as a whole packer brisket," Abdoo says. Then, "we smoke it at 250 degrees then wrap it in butcher paper at the 'stall' (around 160 degrees) to let it finish cooking. This helps create a very juicy brisket and speeds up the cooking process slightly."