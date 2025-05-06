What It Means When You Order Your Drink 'Perfect' At The Bar

Knowing the right bar terms can help get a delicious drink into your hands with little fuss the next time you're out celebrating. While "perfect" may sound like a descriptor to compliment a bartender's exceptional cocktail-slinging skills, the word is actually a way of making a beverage. Just as ordering a drink neat or on the rocks signals to a bartender how you'd like your drink poured, so, too, does an order of a perfect martini.

This perfect kind of instruction is most frequently paired with orders of martinis and Manhattan cocktails. Using perfect as part of your drink request refers to the ratio of ingredients that will be used in the cocktail recipe and signifies that the vermouth called for in the drink is to be equally split between sweet and dry vermouths, no matter what the base spirit is. This way of making a drink is meant to keep the emphasis on the taste of the main spirit.