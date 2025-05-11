The Telltale Signs Your Nespresso Machine Needs Descaling

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Nespresso drinkers, myself included, tend toward total devotion, eagerly anticipating that first sip of Intenso, Melozio, Double Espresso Chiaro, or a wide array of seasonal or limited edition blends. That's why even the slightest aberration to the daily ritual is noticeable, even it creeps up over time. If you're noticing things like flavor loss, temperature fluctuations, machine performance, or other subtle reductions in quality, the suspect may well be mineral buildup. As ominous as that sounds, the solution can be quite simple: descaling your Nespresso machine.

The need for descaling essentially arises when limescale and other minerals from the water build up and affect the internal components of your Nespresso machine — which consequently alters the taste of the coffee and can reduce the machine's lifespan. It's an important process for any type of espresso machine, but fortunately, Nespresso makes it easy with online instructions and a handy two-pack descaling kit for just under $11. However, it can still be a relatively time-consuming endeavor lasting about 20 minutes.

In addition to a blinking orange light, four telltale signs indicate that your Nespresso machine needs descaling. They may crop up individually or collectively, worsening as time goes by. The more of them you notice, the more likely it is that descaling is in your immediate future. The importance of descaling your Nespresso machine can't be underestimated, so here's a look at each indication that your machine needs some owner/operator love.