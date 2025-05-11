Give Your Nespresso Latte A Sweet And Silky Sip With This Tropical Syrup
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Thanks to their convenience and quick brew times, Nespresso machines turn the latte-making process into a breeze. The straightforward steps can make your morning latte routine almost feel like muscle memory, but it never hurts to interject a routine with a yummy twist. To infuse your latte with a brighter taste, make it with coconut syrup.
Adding syrup to coffee isn't anything out of the ordinary, but a dash of the coconut flavored kind is a delicious way to give your Nespresso latte a fresh spring twist. With its irresistible tropical taste, the fruit-flavored syrup is the epitome of sunshine in a bottle. Coconut syrup infuses lattes with a buttery flavor as well as a delectable nuttiness that isn't overwhelming. Coconut syrup's summery taste works well with numerous Nespresso pods, but it best complements smooth, light to medium-bodied roasts that won't overtake it. Nespresso's Voltesso has a nutty, biscuity flavor that works well with coconut, while Orafio's caramel notes give the syrup a dessert-like edge.
Nespresso doesn't sell coconut-flavored syrup, but you can pick up one like Davinci Gourmet's Classic Coconut Syrup or make it from scratch. Dissolve sugar in water in a pot, then stir in coconut extract after taking it off the stove. You can also simmer coconut sugar, water, and coconut flakes together and strain the mixture. For a richer taste, toast the coconut flakes beforehand. Once it's cooled, add the syrup to your cup followed by the aerated milk. Brew the coffee into the cup, and enjoy.
Step up these latte recipes with coconut syrup
If your morning cup of homemade cafe latte is in need of a revamp, coconut syrup is just the thing for it. The latte features a splash of vanilla extract, and the coconut-flavored syrup embraces the woodsy, sweetness of the ingredient. To amp up the taste of vanilla in the latte even more, make it with Nespresso's Vaniglia pods. The medium-roast coffee has a custard-like, caramel flavor that brings out the nutty richness of coconut syrup. Top off the latte with a dollop of whipped cream, cinnamon sugar, and toasted coconut flakes.
Toasted coconut flakes also taste delicious atop an oat milk chai latte. The addition of coconut syrup and Nespresso's Melozio pods turns it into a nuttier, dirty chai latte with a bolder taste. The coffee is smooth and sweet with a gentle intensity that adds the perfect amount of depth to the drink. The coconut syrup's nutty flavor elevates the chai's spices, and it does this even better when combined with the milk. Rather than adding the syrup to the bottom of your cup, mix some into the milk prior to frothing for an evenly dispersed flavor. Pour the chai concentrate into the cup, then add the oat milk before brewing the espresso into the cup.