Give Your Nespresso Latte A Sweet And Silky Sip With This Tropical Syrup

Thanks to their convenience and quick brew times, Nespresso machines turn the latte-making process into a breeze. The straightforward steps can make your morning latte routine almost feel like muscle memory, but it never hurts to interject a routine with a yummy twist. To infuse your latte with a brighter taste, make it with coconut syrup.

Adding syrup to coffee isn't anything out of the ordinary, but a dash of the coconut flavored kind is a delicious way to give your Nespresso latte a fresh spring twist. With its irresistible tropical taste, the fruit-flavored syrup is the epitome of sunshine in a bottle. Coconut syrup infuses lattes with a buttery flavor as well as a delectable nuttiness that isn't overwhelming. Coconut syrup's summery taste works well with numerous Nespresso pods, but it best complements smooth, light to medium-bodied roasts that won't overtake it. Nespresso's Voltesso has a nutty, biscuity flavor that works well with coconut, while Orafio's caramel notes give the syrup a dessert-like edge.

Nespresso doesn't sell coconut-flavored syrup, but you can pick up one like Davinci Gourmet's Classic Coconut Syrup or make it from scratch. Dissolve sugar in water in a pot, then stir in coconut extract after taking it off the stove. You can also simmer coconut sugar, water, and coconut flakes together and strain the mixture. For a richer taste, toast the coconut flakes beforehand. Once it's cooled, add the syrup to your cup followed by the aerated milk. Brew the coffee into the cup, and enjoy.