The Polarizing Ingredient That Gives Egg Salad An Umami Boost
Easy to make, tasty, and works in everything from a rye sandwich's filling to a meal all in itself ... that's a creamy egg salad. All you need is some hard-boiled eggs and some mayo, and that's everything you need to whip up your own version. Suppose you've been feeling a bit tired of the incredibly rich and creamy flavor of the classic recipe. Well, in that case, we've got one pretty divisive ingredient that we guarantee will freshen up your salad with a powerful umami boost. It's the mother of all umami-rich foods — anchovies.
We know, more than a few people reading this might recoil at the mere mention of these canned, fermented fish. But there's no denying that it's an umami powerhouse. Just mix a quarter or half an anchovy into your egg salad, and we bet your tastebuds will sing when you have a taste.
It's all thanks to the curing process that the fish underwent. Specifically, the anchovies are buried in salt and left to cure for months. During this process, the fish, thanks to enzymes and beneficial bacteria, produces glutamate, which is what gives foods the savory flavor. Anchovies are absolutely filled with the stuff, so even if you don't have positive reviews to give oil-packed anchovies so far, give them a try. You won't regret it!
Different anchovies for different folks
If you're among the population that has terrible opinions about anchovies, no worries, this tip can still be helpful. Rather than dealing with oil-packed, canned anchovies, try using anchovy paste instead. It's simply anchovies that have been ground down into a paste and mixed with seasonings to taste. In this form, the anchovies are much easier to handle, and you can get the same umami boost while barely knowing the anchovies are there. Plus, since they already come as a paste, you can stir them into your egg salad without first having to blend them like with whole anchovies.
Having said that, if you've no problems with anchovies, whole is still best. Anchovy paste tends to be a bit more pungent and saltier. Canned anchovies, on the other hand, are milder in both as they're less processed. There are plenty of ways to incorporate it into your salad: lay the filets directly on top for a chewy topping, slice them into bite-sized chunks, or even crushed-up anchovies as a substitute for finishing salt for your egg salad.
All in all, anchovies are an umami boost that's really for everybody, even for folks who don't like them. Give it a try, and you'll definitely fall in love (for a second time) with your familiar-but-new egg salad!