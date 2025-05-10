The Polarizing Ingredient That Gives Egg Salad An Umami Boost

Easy to make, tasty, and works in everything from a rye sandwich's filling to a meal all in itself ... that's a creamy egg salad. All you need is some hard-boiled eggs and some mayo, and that's everything you need to whip up your own version. Suppose you've been feeling a bit tired of the incredibly rich and creamy flavor of the classic recipe. Well, in that case, we've got one pretty divisive ingredient that we guarantee will freshen up your salad with a powerful umami boost. It's the mother of all umami-rich foods — anchovies.

We know, more than a few people reading this might recoil at the mere mention of these canned, fermented fish. But there's no denying that it's an umami powerhouse. Just mix a quarter or half an anchovy into your egg salad, and we bet your tastebuds will sing when you have a taste.

It's all thanks to the curing process that the fish underwent. Specifically, the anchovies are buried in salt and left to cure for months. During this process, the fish, thanks to enzymes and beneficial bacteria, produces glutamate, which is what gives foods the savory flavor. Anchovies are absolutely filled with the stuff, so even if you don't have positive reviews to give oil-packed anchovies so far, give them a try. You won't regret it!