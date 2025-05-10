Fish Sauce Vs Eel Sauce: What's The Difference?

Though it might seem like all fish and fish-related sauces are alike, this couldn't be further from the truth. There are at least 14 fish sauces around the world, each of which has its own specific composition, application, and flavor. By name, eel sauce would appear to be a relative to fish sauce, but the two have many distinct differences. Tasting Table asked an expert, Chinese-American chef Shirley Chung (who can be found on Instagram and Facebook), to shed some light on these culinary staples. A contestant on BravoTV's Top Chef and owner of Ms Chi Cafe (which is temporarily closed with plans to reopen in the future), Chung definitely knows the finer details of each sauce, noting that the biggest difference between the two are their respective uses. Whereas fish sauce acts like a seasoning in preparing dishes, eel sauce is more of a ready-to-eat condiment used for dipping and finishing foods.

Chung says, "Fish sauce is a base sauce made with fermented anchovies, it's naturally salty and pungent, thin like soy sauce, and it adds umami to a dish." On eel sauce, she points out, "It's traditionally for grilled eel [and] has a thicker glaze consistency." The pungency of fish sauce compared to the sweet and savory notes of eel sauce means that these two are actually quite dissimilar. While there are a number of dishes that can benefit from the inclusion of either, Chung explains, "I won't substitute fish sauce and eel sauce with each other."