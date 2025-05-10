Alfredo sauce is a beloved staple at Italian-American restaurants around the nation, normally consisting of a roux-based sauce that's as cheesy as it is creamy. For pasta lovers in a hurry, jarred Alfredo sauce saves time, ingredients, and effort. We sampled and ranked 14 jarred Alfredo sauces based on creaminess, texture, and overall flavor. The one brand to avoid at the store, however, is the cashew-based Victoria Vegan Alfredo Sauce.

Cashews have long been the secret ingredient behind vegan versions of buttery, rich cheese sauces; not only are they the star ingredient in many of these vegan cheese brands that we ranked, but they're also the foundation of our own vegan cheese sauce recipe. Blending raw cashews into a sauce culminates in a creamy, off-white color similar to the heavy cream and butter you'd find in a typical Alfredo sauce. Unfortunately, the greyish hue of Victoria vegan Alfredo was the first clue that something about this sauce was off. The second was a cloyingly sour taste that tasted a long way from the nutty, salty parmesan cheese it was supposedly trying to imitate.

Furthermore, with a key item on the bottle's ingredients list being turbinado sugar, the sauce had an oddly sweet aftertaste, and this type of coarse sugar just didn't seem to have dissolved. We were left with a gritty finish to an almost slimy consistency that ended up pooling at the bottom of the bowl of pasta instead of coating the noodles themselves.