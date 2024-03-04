8 Store-Bought Vegan Creamy Pasta Sauces, Ranked Worst To Best

While more and more vegan grocery products have been appearing on the shelves over the years, they're still not as widespread as traditional options, and creamy pasta sauce is no exception. There are several ways to add creaminess without using animal products if you're trying to make one at home. You can make creamy vegan sauce with beans or base a non-dairy pasta sauce on blended cashews. Pesto lovers will find that extra-firm tofu is key to making plant-based pesto.

But sometimes, you want the convenience of grabbing a jar of store-bought, ready-to-eat sauce. Vegan pasta sauces aren't that hard to find. Many regular jarred sauces from common brands are actually vegan. Bolognese, five-cheese, and traditional vodka sauces certainly contain animal products, but tomato- and vegetable-based sauces like marinara, tomato and basil, mushroom, and garlic and herb sauces often are vegan, even though they're not marketed specifically as such.

On the other hand, finding sauces that are both vegan and creamy on the supermarket shelf is harder. But many people who avoid dairy love a creamy bite of pasta, too. If you're thinking of trying these, it may be hard to tell which ones to buy. We tasted a selection of sauces available in local stores and online to try to provide some helpful information. We based our ranking primarily on taste, but we considered some other factors like color, texture, and creaminess as well. More information about our methodology can be found at the end of this article.