An aromatic, homemade stock is the secret to elevating a basic soup, enriching a meaty stew, or lending body to gravies and sauces. No matter whether it's prepped with roasted beef bones, the remains of a chicken carcass leftover from Sunday lunch, or an assortment of root veggies, a quality stock is a game-changer when it comes to lending your meals a complex layer of flavor. While a sassy, strong-smelling stock is awesome for punchy recipes, a subtle broth is the most versatile of all as it can be used flexibly in a variety of dishes to complement, rather than mask, their unique qualities. To guarantee that your next batch of stock is an all-rounder, consider Martha Stewart's tip to avoid stinky homemade stock: Nix the bold veggies and select ones with a gentle flavor profile.

"Use mild-tasting vegetables if you want a nice, mild-tasting rich broth," such as onions, celery, mushrooms and leeks, Stewart advised on an episode of "Martha Stewart's Cooking School," via YouTube, on how to make stock from scratch. She added, "Avoid strong-tasting vegetables, like artichokes, spinach, cruciferous vegetables, like cabbage or broccoli or cauliflower. Those strong flavors will really overpower a stock, and it'll make what I call a stinky stock, which you don't want."

While stocks made with bolder vegetables have their positives, they give off a distinctive pungent smell. This is due to the presence of sulfur-containing compounds called glucosinolates, which are released when their cell walls are broken down via chopping or cooking.