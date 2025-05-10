Starbucks' Protein Drink Will Soon Be Available In 9 Countries (But Still Not The US)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

In 2024, Starbucks introduced bottled protein drinks to the UK market for people who want to get their daily caffeine and protein kick all at once. In 2025, the drinks are coming to more European countries — but not to the U.S. Starbucks confirmed to Tasting Table that its Protein Drink with Coffee line is already available in Denmark, Sweden, and Poland, and will soon launch in Austria, Spain, Germany, the Netherlands, and Portugal as well. There's no word on when the drinks will come to the States, but they are expected to reach Middle Eastern and African markets too.

The protein drinks are chilled, so if you're reading this from Europe and have been using our Starbucks hack to get extra protein in your iced coffee, you can now skip the layman barista venture and get the ready-made protein coffee from the chilled section of your local supermarket. They come in three different flavors: Caffé Latte, Chocolate Mocha, and Caramel Hazelnut. Each 330 milliliter bottle contains 20 grams of protein, is made with Arabica coffee, low-fat (1.3%) milk, and has no added sugars. The source of protein is dairy-based and comes from powdered milk protein.