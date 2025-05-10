Starbucks' Protein Drink Will Soon Be Available In 9 Countries (But Still Not The US)
In 2024, Starbucks introduced bottled protein drinks to the UK market for people who want to get their daily caffeine and protein kick all at once. In 2025, the drinks are coming to more European countries — but not to the U.S. Starbucks confirmed to Tasting Table that its Protein Drink with Coffee line is already available in Denmark, Sweden, and Poland, and will soon launch in Austria, Spain, Germany, the Netherlands, and Portugal as well. There's no word on when the drinks will come to the States, but they are expected to reach Middle Eastern and African markets too.
The protein drinks are chilled, so if you're reading this from Europe and have been using our Starbucks hack to get extra protein in your iced coffee, you can now skip the layman barista venture and get the ready-made protein coffee from the chilled section of your local supermarket. They come in three different flavors: Caffé Latte, Chocolate Mocha, and Caramel Hazelnut. Each 330 milliliter bottle contains 20 grams of protein, is made with Arabica coffee, low-fat (1.3%) milk, and has no added sugars. The source of protein is dairy-based and comes from powdered milk protein.
What people are saying about Starbucks' ready-made protein drinks
The gym-goers who have sampled Starbucks' spin on the protein coffee (proffee, as some call it) praise its flavor and the convenience of bringing it along as you work out. People also note the satiety aspect that naturally comes with a high-protein drink, which is a pretty neat option for rushed mornings. But some have felt disappointed by the drinks, saying that they contain a whole lot of stabilizers or that other protein-based beverages come with more grams of protein per serving; even more so if you're making this type of coffee at home. However, something that nearly everyone agrees on is that Starbucks protein coffees taste really good, and that can be a deciding factor for folks who don't like the taste of regular protein powders.
For those in the U.S. glaring enviously at the European Starbucks customers, take heart. There are some bottled and canned Starbucks coffees you can reach for as an alternative to the protein drinks. When you need a big energy boost, the Starbucks Doubleshot Vanilla Energy Drink comes with 12 grams of protein per can. Feeling more in the mood for a Starbucks Mocha Frappuccino? That comes with 10 grams of protein.