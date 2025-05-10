Chain Restaurant 3-Course Deals Are Popular — But Which Offer The Most Bang For Your Buck?

Outback Steakhouse is known for hearty, casual meals in a relaxed environment, offering seasonal specials along with anytime fan favorites such as Bloomin' Onions, Alice Springs Chicken, and those famous steaks. But of all the things you should know about Outback Steakhouse, here's a new one: the chain offers the Aussie 3-Course Meal with three tiers of set prices, quietly resting on the menu with little fanfare. You'll pay either $14.99, $17.99, or $20.99 based on which entrée the diner chooses. The steakhouse calls this a limited-time offering, but it seems to crop up repeatedly.

This time around, the deal starts you off with a soup or salad, regardless of which price tier you choose. Included starter options are baked potato soup, house salad, or Caesar salad. For a few more dollars, it's possible to upgrade to Tasmanian Chili or blue cheese pecan chopped salad. All three tiers come with a classic steakhouse side dish alongside one of Outback's favorite "Down Under" entrées, including the Bloomin' Fried Chicken or burgers, eight-piece grilled shrimp or chicken "on the barbie," six- or eight-ounce center-cut sirloin steaks, a half-rack of Outback ribs, and more, spread across the three set-price options.

The third course crowns the procession with a slice of New York-style cheesecake drizzled in either raspberry or chocolate sauce. It's important to note that the 3-course meal is for dine-in only, and that prices, selections, and participation may vary by location.