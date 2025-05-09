Poach Fish In This Type Of Pan For A Mess-Free Dinner

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There are several reasons to consider poaching as your next go-to cooking method for fish. Poaching is a simple process and has a wide margin for creativity, depending on what poaching liquid you want to use. Most importantly, poaching fish requires only one pan for both cooking and clean up. Choosing the right pan, however, is crucial. In Tasting Table's article outlining the mistakes everyone makes when poaching fish, culinary expert Danielle Turner explains the type of pan that works best for poaching. "Choose a pan with high sides instead of a saute pan for best results. Whatever pan you select, make sure it has a lid that fits snugly enough to trap the steam that builds up inside. You'll need that steam to ensure your fish is cooked evenly and fully," she says.

The ideal pan to choose should be deep enough to contain the amount of liquid needed to cover the fish. You'll also need to account for the liquid rising when the fish is placed in it. Your best bet is to use a pan designed specifically for the job, like this Norpro stainless steel fish poacher on Amazon. Don't worry if you don't have a fish poacher. Acceptable pans that work well for poaching include multi-use pans with lids and sides that are at least 5 inches in height, or shallow Dutch ovens, like this one from Le Creuset. You can even use a larger Dutch oven or something versatile like this All-Clad Everyday Pan.