Poach Fish In This Type Of Pan For A Mess-Free Dinner
There are several reasons to consider poaching as your next go-to cooking method for fish. Poaching is a simple process and has a wide margin for creativity, depending on what poaching liquid you want to use. Most importantly, poaching fish requires only one pan for both cooking and clean up. Choosing the right pan, however, is crucial. In Tasting Table's article outlining the mistakes everyone makes when poaching fish, culinary expert Danielle Turner explains the type of pan that works best for poaching. "Choose a pan with high sides instead of a saute pan for best results. Whatever pan you select, make sure it has a lid that fits snugly enough to trap the steam that builds up inside. You'll need that steam to ensure your fish is cooked evenly and fully," she says.
The ideal pan to choose should be deep enough to contain the amount of liquid needed to cover the fish. You'll also need to account for the liquid rising when the fish is placed in it. Your best bet is to use a pan designed specifically for the job, like this Norpro stainless steel fish poacher on Amazon. Don't worry if you don't have a fish poacher. Acceptable pans that work well for poaching include multi-use pans with lids and sides that are at least 5 inches in height, or shallow Dutch ovens, like this one from Le Creuset. You can even use a larger Dutch oven or something versatile like this All-Clad Everyday Pan.
Other poaching essentials and tips
The appealing thing about poaching is that it's very difficult to undercook the fish. But be careful. You can actually make the mistake of getting the poaching liquid at the wrong temperature. A good poaching rule is that the liquid stays at a very gentle simmer. If the liquid doesn't get hot enough, you can run the risk of undercooked fish, and if the boil is too jarring, you'll get a rubbery result. A pan that is neither too deep nor too shallow works best to ensure the liquid remains at a steady simmer, but you should also have an instant-read thermometer on hand to check the water temperature. Look for water temperatures between 140 and 160 degrees Fahrenheit. A common mistake that will affect water temperature is overcrowding the pan, so make sure you leave some space between each piece of fish.
Fun fact: You can invest in a fish spatula. This could be the kitchen utensil you didn't know you had to have, and savvy cooks love it for its versatility. A fish spatula boasts a thin, angled edge that slides easily under whatever is in the pan, perfect for delicately poached fish. Now that you've gathered the cookware, you might be wondering about how to successfully poach fish. As a general rule, an inch-thick fillet should poach for around eight minutes. To be sure, you can grab your thermometer and check that the internal temperature of the fish is 140 degrees Fahrenheit.