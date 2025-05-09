Make Jarred Alfredo Sauce Taste Homemade With Just One Ingredient

When you need a quick way to pull off pasta night, a jar of your favorite store-bought Alfredo sauce is a creamy and flavorful solution. Even though it's not overly complicated to make a homemade Alfredo sauce recipe, sometimes a busy weeknight doesn't allow even top-notch home cooks to deal with heavy cream and other ingredients. That doesn't mean you can't pull off an easy trick to upgrade that jarred Alfredo sauce, and perhaps one of the simplest options is to add minced garlic.

A little minced garlic will add a depth of flavor and touch of umami to even the best jarred Alfredo sauce, which will meld with any type of pasta dish. Many store-bought Alfredo sauces already contain some variation of the ingredient, but it doesn't compare to fresh garlic. It also won't take much time to make the upgrade, but we'll get to the technique of it all soon. Freshly-minced garlic offers maximum flavor, but you can opt for the jarred option to upgrade the sauce and save more time.