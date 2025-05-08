Carne Asada, Barbacoa, And Al Pastor: The Differences Between These Popular Taco Meats

The humble taco offers an endless array of options for fillings, but if you're grabbing some from your local stand, you've probably got your eye on the three big classics of carne asada, barbacoa, and al pastor. As tacos have moved out of Mexico and gradually taken over not just America, but a lot of the world, the list of different types of tacos have expanded and expanded to the point where you can find them filled with jackfruit or Korean barbecue.

But tacos were born in Mexico, and it's impossible to deny the perfect fusion of a freshly pressed tortilla and grilled or stewed Mexican meats. And even within the world of classic taco meats, carne asada, barbacoa, and al pastor show the incredible diversity you have to choose from. First off, each one of these options actually contains a whole lot of variety within them. In Mexico, barbacoa and al pastor are each styles of cooking rather than one specific dish.

But if you are getting them in America, they usually refer to one type of meat cooked that way: beef for barbacoa, and pork for al pastor. Carne asada also just means "grilled meat" in English, but in this case is almost always referring specifically to grilled steak. While each of these taco meats is pretty different in preparation and they have some unique flavors, each type shows off the diversity of both local and immigrant influences in Mexican cuisine.