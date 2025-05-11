The On The Rocks Cocktail We're Too Excited To Drink Again

Ready-to-drink (RTD) cocktails, bottled or canned, represent an exploding market. New brands pop up constantly, offering fresh flavors and classic recipes built around different spirits. The appeal is undeniable: You can drink one of your favorite cocktails as if a bartender just handed it to you, right in your own home, and you don't need to spend money on individual ingredients or time mixing it all together. However, that only works if the RTD cocktail is actually good. If it tastes like a bartender just handed it to you, you want that imaginary bartender to be great, right? With so many options out there, it helps to cut through the noise and find the best RTD cocktails available. We ranked 28 popular store-bought canned cocktails, focusing on flavor, ingredients, and overall experience.

We then turned our attention to one of the most popular brands and tasted through its many offerings to find a reliably excellent variety you can count on for instant deliciousness. When we ranked seven On the Rocks bottled cocktails, our number-one pick was The Spiced Pear Whiskey Sour. On the Rocks' limited-release The Spiced Pear Whiskey Sour is beautifully balanced between sweet pear, baking spices, and warming whiskey — this 20% ABV cocktail uses Old Overholt Rye Whiskey. The entire On the Rocks repertoire is solid, but some flavors, such as the strawberry in The Strawberry Daiquiri, taste a bit fake and cloying, while others, like those in The Margarita, are a little bland. But The Spiced Pear Whiskey Sour tastes like autumn in a bottle, with a flavor profile that gives the impression of a pie that was freshly baked using real fruit.