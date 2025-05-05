Here's Why Your Cookie Dough Is So Sticky, And How To Fix It Easily

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Cookies are often one of the first things we learn how to bake growing up. They're easy, comforting, and there's really nothing like a tray of warm chocolate chip cookies or buttery shortbread to please a crowd. However, things can always go wrong in the kitchen, and one of the most common issues that bakers face is sticky dough. The good news is that hope is not lost if you find yourself with a goopy cookie mix.

A sticky cookie dough is usually caused by an imbalance in the ingredients. Basically, the measurements are probably a little off, or the butter has melted too much. "The dough probably has too much moisture and needs more dry ingredients in the batter," said recipe developer Jerrelle Guy of the website Chocolate For Basil and the Dinner Ritual Substack, who also wrote the James Beard Award-nominated cookbook Black Girl Baking.

Guy told Tasting Table that all you need to do to help wet cookie dough is add some flour. "You can chill it in the fridge for 30 minutes to firm it up, or add a tablespoon or two of flour (or another ingredient like oats or almond flour) until it becomes manageable," she said. A teaspoon of cornstarch can also help absorb the excess liquid, or you can use powdered sugar if you're making sugar cookies. Add it slowly, sprinkling just a little at a time so that you don't overdo it. "Be cautious not to add too much, as it can make cookies dry," said Guy.