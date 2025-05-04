Roast This Veggie Twice For Tender, Flavorful Results Everytime

Roasting is a great way to cook all kinds of vegetables, especially those that thrive in the cooler months. It helps bring out the sugars, adding a pleasant sweetness and attractive caramelization, as well as creating a buttery texture even on the hardest of roots. Parsnips, carrots, beets, celeriac, and Brussels sprouts are fantastic when roasted, as are the harder winter squashes. But have you ever struggled trying to cut up that pumpkin for a pie or fought against an acorn squash that you'd like to stuff? You're not alone. That's why we bring you this super cool hack which will make it so much easier. Roast the squash whole first until it softens enough to cut, then season it and roast it again after it's cut.

This system works especially well with large squashes such as pumpkin or kabocha, which are particularly tough to cut through, but it will work for any and all hard winter squashes. Wash the squash thoroughly and pat it dry before rubbing it all around with olive oil. Place it on a baking tray and stick it in the oven. The flesh will steam inside the thick shell and soften beautifully, while the skin will become crispy and edible. Depending on the size of the squash and how soft you want it, it can take anywhere from three hours at 300 degrees Fahrenheit, one and a half hours at 350 degrees Fahrenheit, or one hour at 425 degrees Fahrenheit for results. Let it cool enough to handle before cutting and using it in your favorite recipes.