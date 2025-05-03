Here's What Those Black Squiggles In Your Banana Bread Are

While bananas make a tasty and nutritious snack all on their own, there's no denying the little thrill you feel when you walk into the kitchen and spot that the yellow bundle has turned brown and soggy. It's time for banana bread! With nuts, with chocolate chips, or this super-easy banana bread recipe with just three ingredients, there are no wrong answers. After the baking is done and you cut into that fresh, steamy loaf, you may notice tiny black squiggles in between the pockets of chocolate chips and nuts, but there's no need to throw the entire thing away.

These squiggles are known as phloem bundles, and they come from the banana itself. They're perfectly safe to eat, albeit a little strange-looking. You can pretty much think of the bundles as the banana's veins, transporting nutrients and minerals from one end of the banana plant to the very tip of the fruit. You may even remember hearing the term back in your high school science class days, since phloem and xylem are the two types of tissue that carry nourishment to different parts of a plant. Technically, it might be possible for scientists to genetically modify banana plants without the phloem bundles, but since the banana you're likely familiar with is on the brink of extinction, perhaps it's more important to focus on that particular crisis than appease the more squeamish banana eaters.