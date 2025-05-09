We Figured Out Why The Ice In Your Countertop Maker Keeps Melting (Don't Throw It Out!)

If you've noticed that the ice in your countertop ice maker melts quickly, don't panic — it doesn't necessarily mean that the appliance is broken. There are a surprising number of ice cube mistakes that can occur, and this is a common concern among users, especially those new to these compact ice-producing machines. Countertop ice makers are convenient and efficient, but they work differently from a traditional freezer. Understanding why your ice might be melting can help you avoid unnecessary repairs or replacements.

Most countertop ice makers produce soft, hollow, bullet-shaped ice. While this type of ice freezes quickly, it also melts more quickly than dense, solid cubes. Hollow ice has more surface area exposed to air, which causes it to melt faster, especially when transferred to a room-temperature container. This is also why nugget ice is a bad choice for cocktails. But it isn't a sign of malfunction — it's simply the nature of how these machines are designed to work quickly and efficiently.

Where you place your ice maker matters more than you might think. If the appliance is located near a heat source, like an oven, stovetop, or even in direct sunlight, it can warm the internal chamber, causing the ice to melt faster. Even if your kitchen feels cool, localized heat near the unit can affect its internal temperature. Ideally, place your ice maker in a cool, well-ventilated area to prevent heat from speeding up the melting process.