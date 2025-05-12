The Floating Pasta Test: Is It Actually A Myth?

Pasta is one of the simplest foods to cook, yet it's also one of the easiest to mess up. It feels like it can all go horribly wrong in no time. Just a few extra minutes of boiling can leave you with a pile of mush, while a plate of undercooked pasta can be downright inedible. When it comes to stuffed pastas, many of us lean on the "float test" to avoid these issues. We simply wait until some of the pieces start to float toward the top of the boiling water, and this is meant to indicate that it's ready.

However, a top chef recently told Tasting Table that this method can't always be trusted. We asked Jasper J. Mirabile Jr, owner of Jasper's Italian Restaurant in Kansas City, Missouri and host of Live From Jasper's Kitchen on KCMO Talk Radio, whether or not the float test was a myth. His answer was: "True and false".

"With ravioli and tortellini, yes all the time. And I let them cook just a few more minutes [after they float] just to make sure [they are fully cooked]," Mirabile said. "Believe me, you will not overcook it." Most ravioli should be ready after about three to five minutes, but make sure you keep an eye on them, as this can vary.