The Floating Pasta Test: Is It Actually A Myth?
Pasta is one of the simplest foods to cook, yet it's also one of the easiest to mess up. It feels like it can all go horribly wrong in no time. Just a few extra minutes of boiling can leave you with a pile of mush, while a plate of undercooked pasta can be downright inedible. When it comes to stuffed pastas, many of us lean on the "float test" to avoid these issues. We simply wait until some of the pieces start to float toward the top of the boiling water, and this is meant to indicate that it's ready.
However, a top chef recently told Tasting Table that this method can't always be trusted. We asked Jasper J. Mirabile Jr, owner of Jasper's Italian Restaurant in Kansas City, Missouri and host of Live From Jasper's Kitchen on KCMO Talk Radio, whether or not the float test was a myth. His answer was: "True and false".
"With ravioli and tortellini, yes all the time. And I let them cook just a few more minutes [after they float] just to make sure [they are fully cooked]," Mirabile said. "Believe me, you will not overcook it." Most ravioli should be ready after about three to five minutes, but make sure you keep an eye on them, as this can vary.
When the float test lets us down
The float test can be a little less dependable when it comes to artisan pasta. This is pasta that's usually handmade by professionals without using chemicals. It has a rougher exterior than commercially processed pasta and it's dried at a much slower rate. Because they're not mass manufactured, artisan cuts of pasta may cook at different rates. "Especially if you freeze and then drop in boiling water, they don't always cook evenly," Mirabile said. "I always use a toothpick and poke one of them just to make sure."
If your stuffed pasta ruptures during boiling, Mirabile said that it might not be due to overcooking. "Poorly sealed edges are a main factor," he said. "Also the pasta itself may be too thin and filled too much." If you're making your own fresh pasta, ensure that the edges are sealed by pressing each piece with dry, floured fingertips or crimping with a fork. You also want to make sure that your water isn't boiling too vigorously and that the spoon you use to take the pasta out of the pot isn't sharp. We told you there were a lot of variables — but those rich ravioli recipes are always worth it.