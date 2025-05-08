The Easy Way To Tell If Your Kobe Beef Is Actually Fake

You'll know what makes Kobe beef so special if you've splurged and tried it at a fancy restaurant. Buttery and rich with a luscious melt-in-the-mouth quality, this prized and premium variety of beef hails from the Japanese city of Kobe and has a dreamy texture and flavor. If you're keen to try cooking it at home, it's vital that you make sure you're getting a genuine cut of Kobe to recreate the true flavors of your restaurant meal. According to Daniel Yohai Cruz, Head of Beef, Pork, Exotics & Lamb, and Poultry, US & Canada, at Wild Fork Foods, "when it comes to the authenticity of Kobe Beef, the most important thing to look for is the origin."

To understand why this is so important, let's zoom out a little. Kobe is a variety of Wagyu beef. "Wagyu is a cattle breed that is known for its tenderness and extreme ability to marble (accumulate intramuscular fat), " explains Cruz. All Kobe beef is raised from Wagyu cattle, but only Wagyu that's produced specifically in Kobe can be labeled as Kobe beef — so checking its provenance is vital to making sure you aren't being duped.

"Kobe beef is rarely available outside of Japan given the small volume produced every year," says Cruz. He advises those who value highly marbled Japanese beef to look for A5 Wagyu instead, "which is the most marbled one in the Japanese scale." A5 Wagyu still provides that similar "melt-in-your-mouth experience" and is easier to obtain.