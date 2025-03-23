The Worst Thing You Can Do To Kobe Beef, According To Tyler Florence

Have you gotten your hands on some Kobe beef? If you have, kudos to the chef. The meat comes from Black cows raised in the Hyogo prefecture of Japan, specifically the city of Kobe. If you have paid for it yourself, you likely forked out a good amount. A subset of Wagyu, this meat can cost between $200 and $500 per pound. So, what's so special about Kobe beef that it demands those prices? In a word: marbling; the cattle are raised with the highest standards of treatment regarding diet, living conditions, and even lineage. As a result, the cows have beautifully marbled intramuscular fat. That's why the worst thing you can do to a Kobe steak, according to Food Network's Chef Tyler Florence, is marinate it.

We spoke with the celebrity chef and restaurateur, who's heading up Après Q, an open-fire BBQ experience at the 5850 Fest in Ketchum, Idaho. The après-ski fete features craft cocktails, après-inspired bites, and fire-grilled creations paired with expertly curated wine. Florence's "Master's of Fire" program is the inspiration for the fire-grilled offerings, and he is an expert when it comes to meat. We asked if it would make sense to do a marinade on a piece of Kobe beef. "No. God no. Watch your mouth. What are you talking about? Never. Never ever," he says. "It's just salt." Chef Tyler explains that because of the marbling, a marinade will never do.