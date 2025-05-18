Transform Bland Store-Bought Alfredo Sauce With This Flavor-Packed Italian Ingredient

There's something simplistic and special about making pasta sauces from scratch, standing in front of the stovetop, slowly stirring a large pot with a glass of wine in hand, sprinkling seasonings sporadically while listening to your favorite album sounds blissfully idyllic. While that may be possible on a leisurely Sunday afternoon, chances are you don't always have time for this dream scenario and need to resort to a store-bought sauce, and there's nothing wrong with that. A jarred sauce, however, can usually benefit from some tweaking at home, especially a stereotypically bland sauce like Alfredo. By adding pesto to store-bought Alfredo sauce, you can transform a sad sauce into something much more flavorful.

Typically, jarred Alfredo sauces are made with basic ingredients like cream, parmesan cheese, cornstarch, and other stabilizers and flavorings. Given that the first ingredient listed in most sauces is water, a store-bought Alfredo sauce isn't likely to be packed with amazing flavor or texture, but it gets the job done in a pinch. If you're looking to add more flavor, texture, and brightness to a bland jarred Alfredo sauce, adding pesto is the way to go. By mixing in a few tablespoons of bright, flavorful pesto, you can give lackluster store-bought Alfredo sauce an infusion of fresh seasoning.

By swirling pesto into jarred Alfredo sauce, you're adding multiple layers of flavor. With the nutty, savory notes of pine nuts, the salty, umami flavors of parmesan cheese, and the fresh, herbaceous notes of the basil, pesto has a lot to contribute to a sauce.